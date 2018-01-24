Enhanced subway station project put on hold

NEW YORK — The MTA board voted to table the next round of projects aimed at improving individual subway stations.

The program started last year along the R line in Brooklyn. Critics said the cosmetic improvements were not worth the cost, especially without the addition of elevators.

After the most recent stations were completed in Bay Ridge, the MTA said an elevator would be added to a nearby station.

MTA Chairman Joe Lhota described the first stages as a “pilot program” at the January board meeting.

He says the new transit president will review the list and report back in February.

City representatives on the MTA board rejected the next round of work in a transit committee meeting on Monday. They submitted their own list and called for more cooperation between the city and state.

Governor Andrew Cuomo introduced the station improvements plan at 33 locations last year.

Lhota says stations that were chosen had to be able to accommodate up to six months of closure.

