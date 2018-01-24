Dog belonging to N.J. boy with muscular dystrophy goes missing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PATERSON, N.J. — A dog belonging to a Paterson, New Jersey boy with muscular dystrophy has gone missing.

Jacob Rodriguez got his Shih Tzu puppy Brownie as a gift around Thanksgiving. His mother says Brownie helped the seven-year-old both physically and emotionally.

“[Jacob] was moving more, he was crawling with the dog, playing," said Jazmine Crespo, Jacob's mother. "He was very happy to have this dog.”

Now Brownie is nowhere to be found. On Saturday, while Jazmine was getting chemotherapy treatment for lupus, she thinks the puppy escaped through the gate in their backyard.

The community is pitching in to find him. One neighbor is offering a $500 reward. Paterson Animal Control is reminding everyone that if you find a stray, bring it to a shelter.

“I’m really pleading to the people out there: whoever has that dog, bring him back," said John DeCando of the Paterson Animal Control.

Jazmine wants Brownie back before Jacob’s next surgery in February. If you have any information about the dog, please contact the family at (973)-356-8526, or Patterson’s Animal Control at 973-881-3640.