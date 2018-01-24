Brothers arrested for armed robberies on Long Island: police

WHEATLEY HEIGHTS, L.I. — Two brothers were arrested after they robbed gas stations on Long Island on Tuesday, police said.

Miguel Rios-Hurdle, 18, and Romeo Rios-Hurdle, 16, were arrested around 8:45 p.m. for their alleged connections to three robberies earlier that day.

According to police, Miguel Rios-Hurdle walked into the Valero Gas Station along Bay Shore Road around 3:25 a.m. and displayed a gun, demanding cash, police said. The employee complied. The brothers broke into Milk N’ Things on Deer Park Avenue about 10 minutes later, said police, stealing cash from the closed business, authorities said.

At about 4 a.m., Miguel Rios-Hurdle walked into Mobil gas station on Commack Road and demanded cash. The employee complie, police said.