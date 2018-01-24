Arrest made in Manhattan purse robberies: police

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Police have made an arrest in two Upper East Side robberies.

Ernesto Jimenez-Santiago, 19, was arrested Tuesday after he and two others robbed two women in their Upper East Side apartments within weeks from each other.

According to police, the trio grabbed a 23-year-old woman’s purse in front of an apartment building in the vicinity Lexington Avenue and East 92nd Street on Dec. 15.

About 3 weeks later, one individual followed an 80-year-old woman into an apartment along East 88th Street and 1st Avenue and tried to take her purse, police said.

As the victim resisted, she fell to the floor and yelled for help — a bystander ran to her aid, causing the individual and his lookout to run away.

Jimenez-Santiago faces two counts of robbery charges.

Police continue to look for the two other individuals involved in the robberies.