Watch: Oscar nominations announced for the 90th Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES — Nominations for the 90th Academy Awards will be announced Tuesday morning by Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis live from Los Angeles’ Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theatre.

All 24 Oscar categories will be announced in a two-part, live presentation beginning at 8:22 a.m. EST.

Watch the nominations announcement:

At 8:22 a.m. EST, the nominees will be announced in the following categories (listed in no particular order): Cinematography, costume design, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short film, live action short film, sound editing, sound mixing and visual effects.

At 8:30 a.m. EST, the nominees will be announced in the following categories (listed in no particular order): Actor in a leading role, actor in a supporting role, actress in a leading role, actress in a supporting role, animated feature film, directing, documentary feature, documentary short subject, foreign language film, original song, best picture, adapted screenplay and original screenplay.