Vehicle hits multiple people in Manhattan: FDNY

MURRAY HILL, Manhattan — Three people were hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Manhattan Tuesday morning, FDNY said.

The incident happened at First Avenue and East 37th Street around 10 a.m., according to FDNY.

Three people sustained minor injuries and were hospitalized, FDNY said.

Video provided by the Citizen app shows multiple police vehicles and an ambulance responded. Several people in the video appear to be looking underneath a USPS truck. Officials have not confirmed what type of vehicle was involved in the incident.