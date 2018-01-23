Three firefighters hurt, dozens displaced after Bronx apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — Three firefighters suffered minor injuries and dozens of people were displaced after a 3-alarm fire in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx on Monday.

The blaze began around 8 p.m. in a five story apartment building on St. Mary's Avenue near St. Ann's Avenue, the FDNY said. It took 138 firefighters more than two hours to knock down the flames.

Officials said the fire was caused by food left on a stove in a fifth floor apartment and quickly spread to the cockloft.

The injured firefighters were treated at a hospital Monday night.

The fire left the building uninhabitable, displacing its 48 residents. The Red Cross has arranged temporary housing.