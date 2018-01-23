The Cheesecake Factory’s famous ‘Brown Bread’ is coming to grocery stores

Bread lovers, rejoice.
The Cheesecake Factory’s famous “Brown Bread” will be sold in grocery stores and online.
There are three types bread that will be sold — dinner rolls, mini baguettes, and a sandwich loaf.
Customers will get a first-hand look at the mysterious ingredients which reportedly include cream cheese, semi-sweet chocolate chips, and powdered sugar.
According to Pop Sugar, the bread is a permanent product launch and not a “limited” offering.
A representative for the restaurant chain told the outlet the bread will first launch in Winn Dixie, Bi-Lo and Harveys grocery stores as early as this week.
The Cheesecake Factory already sells cheesecake mixes, chocolate, cookies and cupcake mixes at grocery stores.