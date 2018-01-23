Suspect ID’d in Christmas Day shooting of mom, son on Staten Island: police

NEW BRIGHTON, Staten Island — The identity of a woman sought in connection to the shooting of a mother and her son as they drove to Christmas dinner was released by police Tuesday.

Nadia Williams, 30, is sought in the Christmas night shooting in New Brighton, police said.

Monique Hall, 42, and her 19-year-old son were returning home with food for the holiday dinner when police said a black SUV pulled alongside their Nissan Sentra and two people opened fire, spraying their vehicle with bullets.

Hall, a minister at the First Central Baptist Church on Staten Island, was grazed by a bullet to her lower back. Her son had a bullet lodged behind his esophagus.

The teen was hospitalized, and his mother treated and released.

Police have not said if the pair were the intended targets, but Hall’s husband, Irving Hall, said immediately after the shooting he did not believe they were.

Williams is described as a 30-year-old woman, standing 5 feet tall, weighing 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

She also goes by the name Jessica Giles, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitinghttp://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

40.640437 -74.090226