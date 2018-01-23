Supermarket chain in NY, NJ will give kids free fruit

NEW YORK — Children at supermarkets throughout New York and New Jersey can snack on apples, oranges, bananas and more for free.

ShopRite now offers free fruit to kids 12 and under at dozens of locations in the two states. The chain wants to encourage children to enjoy healthy snacks.

“We take great pride in our commitment to providing health and wellness education, encouragement and inspiration within the community, along with the importance of teaching the value of good nutrition habits at an early age,” Brett Wing, president and chief operating officer, said. “This program is a fun way to educate kids about healthy eating habits.”

Kids interested in the program can get a ‘Kids Club Card’ at ShopRite courtesy desks. They present the card in the store produce department to receive free fruit while shopping with a parent or guardian.

The free fruit program is open at the following stores:

In New York:

Albany County

ShopRite of Albany

ShopRite of Colonie

ShopRite of Slingerlands

Columbia County

ShopRite of Hudson

Dutchess County

ShopRite of Fishkill

ShopRite of Lagrangeville

ShopRite of Poughkeepsie

Orange County

ShopRite of Chester

ShopRite of Dolson Ave. and ShopRite of Wallkill in Middletowe

ShopRite of Monroe

ShopRite of Montgomery,

ShopRite of Newburgh

ShopRite of Vails Gate

ShopRite of Warwick

Putnam County

ShopRite of Carmel

Rensselaer County

ShopRite of North Greenbush

Schenectady County

ShopRite of Niskayuna

Sullivan County

ShopRite of Liberty

ShopRite of Monticello

Ulster County

ShopRite of Ellenville

ShopRite of Kingston

ShopRite of New Paltz

Westchester County

ShopRite of Bedford

ShopRite of Cortlandt

ShopRite of Croton

ShopRite of New Rochelle

ShopRite of Scarsdale

ShopRite of Thornwood

ShopRite of Greenway Plaza

ShopRite of Tuckahoe Rd. in Yonkers

ShopRite of White Plains.

In New Jersey:

ShopRite of Clark

ShopRite of Montague

ShopRite of Spotswood