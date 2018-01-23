Supermarket chain in NY, NJ will give kids free fruit

NEW YORK — Children at supermarkets throughout New York and New Jersey can snack on apples, oranges, bananas and more for free.
ShopRite now offers free fruit to kids 12 and under at dozens of locations in the two states. The chain wants to encourage children to enjoy healthy snacks.
“We take great pride in our commitment to providing health and wellness education, encouragement and inspiration within the community, along with the importance of teaching the value of good nutrition habits at an early age,” Brett Wing, president and chief operating officer, said. “This program is a fun way to educate kids about healthy eating habits.”
Kids interested in the program can get a ‘Kids Club Card’ at ShopRite courtesy desks. They present the card in the store produce department to receive free fruit while shopping with a parent or guardian.
The free fruit program is open at the following stores:
In New York:
Albany County
- ShopRite of Albany
- ShopRite of Colonie
- ShopRite of Slingerlands
Columbia County
- ShopRite of Hudson
Dutchess County
- ShopRite of Fishkill
- ShopRite of Lagrangeville
- ShopRite of Poughkeepsie
Orange County
- ShopRite of Chester
- ShopRite of Dolson Ave. and ShopRite of Wallkill in Middletowe
- ShopRite of Monroe
- ShopRite of Montgomery,
- ShopRite of Newburgh
- ShopRite of Vails Gate
- ShopRite of Warwick
Putnam County
- ShopRite of Carmel
Rensselaer County
- ShopRite of North Greenbush
Schenectady County
- ShopRite of Niskayuna
Sullivan County
- ShopRite of Liberty
- ShopRite of Monticello
Ulster County
- ShopRite of Ellenville
- ShopRite of Kingston
- ShopRite of New Paltz
Westchester County
- ShopRite of Bedford
- ShopRite of Cortlandt
- ShopRite of Croton
- ShopRite of New Rochelle
- ShopRite of Scarsdale
- ShopRite of Thornwood
- ShopRite of Greenway Plaza
- ShopRite of Tuckahoe Rd. in Yonkers
- ShopRite of White Plains.
In New Jersey:
- ShopRite of Clark
- ShopRite of Montague
- ShopRite of Spotswood