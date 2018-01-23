Steve Wilkos ‘lucky to be alive’ after crash

DARIEN, Conn. — Talk show host Steve Wilkos said he’s “lucky to be alive” after he was involved in a single-car crash in Connecticut.

“I feel lucky to be alive after seeing my car. I am so thankful to the first responders from Post 53 and our local police department in Darien, CT, as well as all the wonderful people who took care of me at Stamford hospital,” Wilkos said in a statement to PIX11 News on Tuesday.

Wilkos, 53, was driving on West Avenue in Darien, Conn., on Sunday when his car struck several poles and a tree then landed on its side, TMZ reports. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and has been discharged.

Wilkos told TMZ he was reaching for his glasses to put them on when he struck the curb, setting off a chain reaction.

A veteran of the Marines and former police officer in Chicago, Wilkos found fame as Jerry Springer’s bodyguard which he then parlayed into his own syndicated talk show, “The Steve Wilkos Show.” The show debuted in 2007 and airs on PIX11.

Car flips on West Avenue after striking poles and tree Sunday, driver transported to hospital https://t.co/AN1ioDCvAu pic.twitter.com/bdeUJ78Ts1 — The Darien Times (@DarienTimes) January 21, 2018