JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Jersey City Tuesday morning, police said.

LE agencies and HCPO on scene in Jersey City. Confirming one fatality; pedestrian struck by vehicle. Avoid immediate area of Communipaw Ave & J F Kennedy Blvd. as police investigation continues. — ProsecutorSuarezHCPO (@HCPOProsecutor) January 23, 2018

A car travelling on Kennedy Boulevard near Clinton Avenue at a high speed struck several parked cars before hitting the pedestrian just before 5 a.m., police said.

EMS responded and pronounced the victim dead.

