Officer hit with brick, hospitalized in Queens; 2 people detained: police

QUEENS — An officer is in the hospital after being hit in the head with a brick, the NYPD said Tuesday.

The brick hit an officer in the head as he responded to a construction site in Queens, police tweeted. The officer was assigned to the 104 Precinct, which covers the western section of the borough, including Maspeth, Ridgewood, Glendale and Middle Village.

Social media posts indicate the incident happened at 59th Street and Maspeth Avenue.

The officer has since been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, according to the NYPD.

Two people are in custody in connection to the incident, police said.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

