New York Magazine launches new public art project for 50th anniversary

New York Magazine turns 50 this spring, and to celebrate the publication has launched a new public art project to celebrate not just its history, but the city’s identity.

“When we were thinking about how to create a theme for a year of celebrating, we weren’t interested in just looking narrowly at our own history," said David Haskell, an editor at New York Magazine. "We wanted to do something about the city overall, and what we kept coming back to was a more emotional, intimate, storytelling type experience. “

To start, they invited 50 world-renowned artists, all with a New York connection, to create their own magazine covers. This week the first eight artworks were plastered in 25 locations across all five boroughs. The artists’ inspiration? What New York means to them.

“The confines of a magazine cover give artists a certain amount of restrictions, but from that there’s an opportunity to say something about the city," said Haskell.

Yoko Ono, Barbara Kruger and Alex Katz are just some of the collaborators. But don’t expect to find the artwork at a museum. Haskell said the works could be on a Midtown billboard or in a bar's bathroom in the Lower East Side.

The remaining covers will be released from now until October. For more info about the project and year-long campaign , go to New York Magazine's website.