New Jersey governor signs executive order on medical marijuana

TRENTON, N.J. — Gov. Phil Murphy is ordering his administration to review New Jersey’s medical marijuana program, which he says has been stifled over the past eight years.

The Democrat signed an executive order on Tuesday. He says the program has been difficult to access and the state will not deny compassionate care to people any longer.

Murphy didn’t cite former Republican Gov. Chris Christie by name, but he faulted the previous administration for overseeing a program “in name only.”

Murphy says he’s asking state government to focus on expanding the medical marijuana program and proposing new rules or repealing those that hamper the program.