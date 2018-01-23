Man gropes teen, threatens her with knife at Times Square subway station: police

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Photos of a man accused of groping a woman and threatening her with a knife in the Times Square subway station were released Tuesday by police.

A man approached the 19-year-old from behind inside the 42 Street Nos. 1, 2 and 3 subway station in Times Square on Dec. 2, 2017 around 3 p.m., police said.

He grabbed the woman’s breasts and touched her genitals, police said.

When she turned around, police said he was holding a knife and said he would stab her if he saw her again.

The woman boarded a northbound train and the man stayed at the station, police said.

He is described as a 40- to 50-year-old man standing 5 feet 4 to 6 inches tall, weighing 200, with a beard. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, yellow sunglasses, a black long sleeved shirt with white stripes, blue jeans, black sneakers and he had on a black and red backpack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).