Man allegedly chokes nurse with elastic cord at Long Island hospital

Posted 5:42 PM, January 23, 2018, by , Updated at 05:52PM, January 23, 2018

EAST MEADOW, NY — A surgeon at Nassau University Medical Center choked a 51-year-old nurse after an argument Monday, police said.

Venkatesh Sasthakonar allegedly choked a nurse with a cord at a hospital. (Nassau County Police)

Venkatesh Sasthakonar allegedly approached the nurse from behind and wrapped an elastic cord around her neck, officials said. He left the hospital and was arrested when he returned several hours later.

The nurse was treated for substantial pain to her neck, police said.

Sasthakonar, who works at the hospital as a bariatric surgeon, was charged with strangulation and assault. He was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

 