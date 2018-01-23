Inventor tortured journalist Kim Wall before killing her on his submarine: indictment

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Prosecutors say Danish inventor Peter Madsen tied up and tortured Swedish reporter Kim Wall before he either cut her throat or strangled her during a trip on his private submarine in August.

Madsen, 47, is charged with murder, dismemberment and indecent handling of a corpse for the way he disposed of Wall’s body. The charges were made public Jan 16, but not in detail.

Wall’s dismembered body was found in the sea off the Danish coast after Wall visited Madsen on his vessel in August last year to interview him.

Her headless torso washed up on August 21 on an island near Copenhagen. Her head and legs were found later. Madsen has previously denied killing her, saying her death was an accident.

A charge sheet obtained Tuesday by the AP said Wall’s murder was premeditated because Madsen brought along tools, like screwdrivers, that he normally didn’t take when sailing.

Madsen allegedly hit and stabbed Wall while she was still alive, according to Reuters. Her cause of death has not yet been determined, but officials suspect she was either strangled or her throat was slit.

He has denied murder, and claims Wall died accidentally inside the submarine while he was on deck during the excursion. He has admitted throwing her body parts into the sea.

His trial starts March 8.