Construction workers killed in separate falls in Queens, Manhattan

REGO PARK, Queens — A 26-year-old man doing repairs on a Queens roof was the second construction worker killed in a fall Tuesday.

John Davie fell to the ground from a Saunders Street building around just before 3 p.m., police said. He suffered severe trauma to his head and body in the fall.

A 33-year-old elevator technician was killed in a fall earlier Tuesday. Jucong Wu fell down an elevator shaft while working at a construction site in the Flatiron District. Wu plunged from the ninth floor where he was working to the bottom of the elevator shaft just before 9 a.m.

He was employed by U-Tek Elevator, Inc., an NYC Department of Buildings official said. The elevator firm was installing an elevator car at a new 12-story hotel project when the worker, who was not tied to a protective line, fell.

The Buildings Department issued a full stop-work order on the construction project.