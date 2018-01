FLATIRON DISTRICT, Manhattan — A man is dead after falling down an elevator shaft while working at a construction site in the Flatiron District of Manhattan Tuesday, police and FDNY officials said.

Police said the elevator technician, 33, was working on the ninth floor at 111 E 24th St.

He was found unresponsive at the bottom of the elevator shaft just before 9 a.m. and pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.