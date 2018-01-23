Child hospitalized after being struck by school bus in Queens: officials

JAMAICA, Queens — An 11-year-old boy is in the hospital after being struck by a school bus in Queens Tuesday morning, according to officials.

The child was struck by the bus while attempting to cross Sutphin Boulevard at Liberty Avenue, police said.

The boy has been hospitalized, FDNY said.

The driver of the yellow school bus left the location and was later apprehended, according to police.

He is being questioned, police said, adding that he may not have known he struck the child.