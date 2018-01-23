6-year-old girl dies days after flu diagnosis

CARY, NC — A 6-year-old girl died days after she was diagnosed with the flu.

Emily Muth started feeling sick on Jan. 16. Her parents took her to urgent care on Jan. 18 and she died the next day, according to a GoFundMe.

“Our hearts are aching and feels like we lost a part of us,” her mother wrote on GoFundMe. “There is nothing worse then losing a child. She was our everything.”

At least 30 children have been killed by the flu this season, federal health officials said.

“This flu is no joke,” Muth’s mother said.

She’s begging all parents to bring children to the hospital at the first sign of the flu.

How to stay safe during this deadly flu season

The current flu season is shaping up to be one of the most aggressive on record and emergency rooms across the country are overwhelmed.

Donations are being raised for the family on GoFundMe here.

