Vehicle found, driver still sought in deadly hit-and-run in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan — The vehicle sought in a hit-and-run that left a woman dead in Harlem has been found, police said Monday.

Mercedes Dearmas, 61, was attempting to cross the street at Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and West 113 Street, just blocks from her home, when she was struck by a vehicle just after midnight Sunday, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver fled, and the vehicle involved was later located within the 28 Precinct, which covers the central portion of Harlem, police said.

No arrests have been made.