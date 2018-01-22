‘They continue to play with out lives’: Protesters rally for Dream Act in NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While the government shutdown has been put on hold, so has the future for many undocumented immigrants.

As negotiations to fund the government push into next month, negotiations over the Dream Act will carry on as well.

President Trump vowed to end the deferred deportation program, started under President Obama, if Congress doesn't reach a long-term agreement.

Many people protesting outside Federal Plaza on Monday found themselves frustrated with Democrats for not holding the line.

"For them to back down on the government shutdown now, it's very upsetting because they continue to play with our lives," Ricardo Aca with Make The Road New York said.

Paulina Balaban knows the turmoil deportation can cause first hand. Her husband tried to earn his citizenship while living in this country for the last 17 years. But in April he was arrested and deported to Poland in just two weeks.

"It has ripped us apart," she said. "I'm a single mother now, of two boys, one is 5, one is 2-years-old."

Meanwhile, at the protest, a couple of Trump supporters made their voices heard as well. They focused the blame on Democrats for inserting immigration into the government funding debate in the first place.

"DACA should not have been inserted in this, and that's Schumer's doing," Karen Brun said. "It's a Schumer shutdown, not a President Trump shutdown."

While Balaban says she understands different points of view surrounding immigration, she says it's important that not all immigrants are lumped into a category of criminals.

"To separate a citizen with two kids that are citizens from their father is absolutely horrible and I blame Trump for this 100 percent."

City Councilman Carlos Menchaca is urging people to reach out to their representatives over the next few weeks. The Chair of the Committee on Immigration wants to make sure Democrats keep the Dream Act alive so immigrants don't have to live in fear.

"Call your congress folks nationally to make sure they hear our voices in whatever language you speak, let them hear your roar," Menchaca said.