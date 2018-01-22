Shots fired at officers patrolling Brooklyn housing development: police

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Shots were fired at officers patrolling at a housing development in Brooklyn, police said Monday.

The officers were patrolling on the roof at the Peter Stuyvesant Garden Houses on Gates Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Sunday when they said they heard shots fired.

A bullet struck the rooftop door, which the officers had just came out of, police said.

Ballistics were later found on the roof of an adjacent building, where the shots originated from, according to police.

No arrests have been made, and it is unclear if the officers were targeted or if it was a random shooting.