Queens man found dead in his home with head trauma: police

QUEENS, NY. — A Queens man was found dead in his home with trauma to the back of his head on Sunday, police said.

At about 5:40 p.m., police responded to a call of an unconscious male at an apartment located on 71st Avenue near Kissena Boulevard.

Cops found Kevin Doggett, 52, unconscious and unresponsive on his bed with trauma to the back of his head. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS, according to police.

