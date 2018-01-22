Police seize $1.3 million in meth during Nassau County traffic stop

HEMPSTEAD, NY — A driver stopped for speeding was found with more than 22 pounds of meth in the car, police said.

New York State Police troopers stopped the car on the Parkway Saturday night and found the drugs, officials said. They arrested Francisco Roman Parra Perez, 27, and Sandra Cardenas Parra, 36.

Police charged them with criminal possession of a controlled substance. They’re scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

“This investigation resulted in the removal of a large quantity of a dangerous drug that was destined for the streets of Nassau County, with an estimated street value of $1.3 million,” New York State Police Major David Candelaria said. T”he New York State Police and our partner agencies will continue to attack the illicit trafficking of dangerous narcotics into our communities.”