Pence says U.S. will open embassy in Jerusalem next year

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence says the United States will open its embassy in Jerusalem next year, ahead of schedule.

In an address to the Israeli parliament on Monday, Pence defended the controversial decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, which has been condemned by the Palestinians and their Arab allies.

Pence says the administration will advance its plan in the coming weeks and the embassy will open by the end of 2019. Previous estimates had been the move would take three or four years.

Pence told the parliament that Israel “can be confident” that the U.S will never compromise Israel’s security.

The Palestinians claim Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem as their capital. They say the U.S. cannot be a mediator after the decision and have pre-emptively rejected any peace plan presented by the Trump administration.

In a speech to the Israeli parliament, Pence “strongly” urged Palestinians to return to the negotiating table, saying “peace can only come through dialogue.”

The Palestinians have angrily protested the U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and say the U.S. cannot be trusted as a mediator. They have said they will reject any peace plan the Trump administration presents.