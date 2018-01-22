Doughnut shop creates Tide Pods you can safely eat

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. — A North Carolina donut shop created a Tide Pod you can actually safely take a bite out of.

Wake N Bake Donuts in Carolina Beach created Tide Pod donuts to counter a dangerous social media trend where people post videos of themselves eating the pods.

The shop posted pictures of the Tide Pod donut on Facebook Sunday.

The post read, “One of our Millennial employees (Caitlin) decided to take a moment to teach they youth the difference between what to eat and what not to eat. This is a Donut….you can eat this! Tide is for laundry silly. Available at our Carolina Beach location today!”

Similarly in Williamsburg, neighborhood favorite Vinnie’s Pizzeria crafted square cheese slices with blue and orange swirl on top that look like the pods.

Tide’s parent company, Proctor and Gamble, has released numerous statements about the danger over the last several weeks.

What should Tide PODs be used for? DOING LAUNDRY. Nothing else. Eating a Tide POD is a BAD IDEA, and we asked our friend @robgronkowski to help explain. pic.twitter.com/0JnFdhnsWZ — Tide (@tide) January 12, 2018