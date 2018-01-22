NJ teen steals school bus, crashes into parked car

VINELAND, N.J. — State police say a teenager stole a school bus and led officers on a chase before crashing in New Jersey.

The bus was reported stolen around 11:50 a.m. Sunday in Vineland. Authorities say troopers located the bus and tried to stop it before the 16-year-old hit a parked car and crashed into a guard rail.

Authorities say the teen wasn’t injured, but was hospitalized for an evaluation. They don’t expect to file charges against the teen, who they described as a “special needs juvenile.”

No other injuries were reported in the accident.