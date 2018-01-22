Man sexually assaults 12-year-old NJ girl he met on Facebook: prosecutors

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ — A New Jersey man allegedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl he met on Facebook.

Joseph Barden, 19, allegedly communicated with the girl for several weeks, prosecutors said. The pair exchanged photos over this time period.

Barden drove about 20 miles from his home to the girl’s home on Jan. 19, officials said. He allegedly climbed through a window into the girl’s bedroom and sexually assaulted her.

Police charged him with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.