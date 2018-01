Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PELHAM BAY, the Bronx — Police on Monday are looking fro a man accused of touching himself inappropriately in front of a child.

The man followed an 11-year-old into her Pelham Bay apartment building last Wednesday around 5:15 p.m., police said.

Inside, the man fondled himself in from of the victim, according to police.

He is described as having a goatee, wearing glasses and being in his 20s.

Surveillance video released by police appears to show part of the lewd act.