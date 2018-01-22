Harlem residents say NYCHA, 311 not working to solve heat problems

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM, Manhattan — Residents of Fredrick Samuels Houses in Harlem say they've been without heat for three months.

"My daughter got sick not to long ago because we have no heat," tenant Sharonda Lawson said.

Lawson has tried dozens of times to get help. She's called 311 and the New York City Housing Authority - she's also used the new NYCHA app.

“You call the call center, there’s nothing they can do. They call the management office nobody is there,” said Lawson.

NYCHA staff is headed to the building to look into the heating issue.

"We are working urgently to provide all residents the safe, warm homes they deserve," a NYCHA spokesperson said.

