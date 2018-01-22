Congress votes to reopen government

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — Congress just voted to reopen the government as the House followed Senate in approving bill; Trump's quick signature is expected.

The Senate vote to temporarily fund the government earlier Monday. The House approved the bill, 266-150, hours after the Senate backed it, 81-18.

The votes set the stage for hundreds of thousands of federal workers to return Tuesday, cutting short what could have become a messy and costly impasse.

Democrats climbed onboard after two days of negotiations that ended with new reassurances from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that the Senate would consider immigration proposals in the coming weeks.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer lent his backing to the agreement during a speech on the chamber's floor. "Now there is a real pathway to get a bill on the floor and through the Senate," he said of legislation to halt any deportation efforts aimed at "Dreamers," who were brought to the country as children and are now here illegally.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.