Children among 19 hospitalized in Brooklyn apartment fire

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — Children were among 19 people hospitalized after a fire broke out in a Brooklyn apartment building, according to reports Monday.

Fire broke out on the first floor of a four-story apartment on Euclid Avenue at Etna Street at 11:41 p.m. Sunday, FDNY said.

Nineteen people with mostly minor injuries were hospitalized, according to FDNY. Most were believed to have suffered smoke inhalation.

At least two children were among those injured, the NY Daily News reports.