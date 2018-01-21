Woman arrested for killing man inside Bronx home: police

TREMONT, the Bronx — A woman was arrested in connection to a man’s death inside a Bronx home, police said.

Elizabeth Marrero, 26, was taken into custody after police responded to a call about a man stabbed inside a house along Prospect Avenue in Tremont around 2:40 a.m. Sunday, police said.

When police arrived, they found Jeremy Lantigua, 26, with a stab wound to the chest. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A knife was recovered at the scene, police said.

Marrero was taken into custody and faces second-degree murder charges.