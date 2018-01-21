Woman, 61, killed in fatal hit-and-run in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan — Police are looking for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Harlem early Sunday.

Just after midnight, Mercedes Dearmas, 61, was attempting to cross West 113th Street when a silver sedan driving up Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. Boulevard struck her and fled the scene, police said.

The Dearmas was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made as the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad continues to investigate.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).