Police search for robbers in Bronx elevator attack

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Police are searching for the two people who they said robbed a man in an elevator in a Bronx apartment.

Around 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day, two men entered an elevator inside an apartment building along Valentine Avenue and East 192nd Street in Fordham Heights, police said.

According to authorities, they approached a man who was with them in the elevator, punching and kicking him.

The two suspected robbers took the 47-year-old victim’s wallet, which contained $70 in cash and a debit card.

The victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries, including a bleeding lip and loose tooth.

The suspected robbers are described to be 20 to 25 years old.

