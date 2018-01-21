News Closeup: Trump’s first year in office; house of torture uncovered in California

It was a tumultuous first year for President Donald Trump.

The real estate tycoon turned commander in chief has had his share victories, including the passage of a sweeping GOP tax bill. But his accomplishments have often been overshadowed by missteps, stormy tweets and vulgar remarks, not to mention the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

After his first year in office, Trump has the lowest approval rating ever for a new president and yet the economy is thriving.

Marvin Scott talks to a panel of political experts to glean perspective on the president’s first year in office.

Also, this week we learned about a California couple accused of holding their 13 children captive in a house of torture. The children suffered terrible physical and psychological abuse allegedly at the hands of their parents, including being chained to the furniture and starved.

Marvin Scott talks to psychologist Robi Ludwig about all aspects of this case from the psychology of the parent’s behavior, to how neighbors, family members and local officials were seemingly kept in the dark and what the children’s prognosis is for recovery.