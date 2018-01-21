Men steal nearly $50K in valuables in series of Queens burglaries: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS — Police are searching for two men who have gotten away with nearly $50,000 worth of valuables in a series of burglaries in Queens.

Authorities have responded to nine reported incidents since October around neighborhoods in Maspeth, Woodside and Elmhurst — the most recent incident was reported on Dec. 22 in Maspeth along the vicinity of 70th Street and 53rd Road.

According to police, the burglary reports would be similar — victims would return to their homes to find items missing. Investigators responding to each report would determine two men would enter the homes through the rear entrance or the fire escape of the residence.

In total, the suspected burglars have gotten away with cash, jewelry, and electronics valued at almost $50,000, police said. In one instance, they got away with about $23,700 worth of items, said police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).