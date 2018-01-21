51-year-old man fatally stabbed in the chest in Bronx apartment

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx — A 51-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the chest in his Bronx apartment building early Sunday, police said.

Officers responding to a 911 call found Barry Dowdy in the Jesup Avenue building with a stab wound o the chest, officials said. Emergency medical services rushed Dowdy to a local hospital, but he did not survive.

No arrests have been made. Police did not immediately have a description of the suspect available.

Dowdy was heard having an argument in the building’s hallway before he was killed.

