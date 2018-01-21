3 people shot in Manhattan near Empire State Building

MANHATTAN — Three people were shot in Midtown Manhattan on Sunday afternoon, FDNY officials said.

They were shot on 31st Street between 5th and 6th Avenues around 4:45 p.m.

The victims were taken to a local hospital and their wounds are not considered life-threatening, officials said

Police have not yet made any arrests. Officers are looking for more than one person in connection with the shooting.

No identifying information was immediately available for the victims.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.