Staten Island Boy Scout leaders arrested for heroin, unregistered guns: police

NEW BRIGHTON, Staten Island — Two Boy Scout leaders in Staten Island were arrested Friday after police discovered a massive amount of heroin, scales, drug packages and unregistered firearms in one of their homes.

The Staten Island Heroin Overdose Task Force had been investigating several heroin overdoses in the area, which led police to the New Brighton home.

Alan Soler, 44, and Kevin Saunders, 25, face several charges including possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotic drugs, reckless endangerment, failure to register a weapon and acting injurious in manner to a person under 17-years-old. Soler was also charged with resisting arrest, police said.