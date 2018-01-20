Man sought in attempted rape in the Bronx: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — Police are looking for man who attempted to rape a woman in the Bronx Friday morning.

A woman, 45, was walking down the stairwell of an apartment along the vicinity of Fox Street and St. John Avenue around 6 a.m. when a man approached her, police said.

The man then displayed a handgun, exposed his genitals and pushed the victims against the wall, police said.

While against the while, police said the man placed her in a headlock and grabbed her buttocks.

The victim screamed, causing the man to flee in an unknown area.

The man is described as about 35 years old, 5 feet 10 inches and 200 pounds with a heavy build, brown eyes and a beard. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, black sneakers, a hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).