Man attempts to rape woman at gunpoint in the Bronx: police

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — People in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx are on edge after a man tried to rape a woman at gunpoint on Friday.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect, who they said pulled out a gun, exposed himself and then tried to force himself on a 45-year-old woman.

According to police, the attack took place in a stairwell of a residence in the vicinity of Fox Street and St. John Avenue. The victim screamed and scared off her attacker.

Thankfully, there are plenty surveillance of cameras in the area. The images are pretty clear and police are hoping someone will be able to recognize the suspect.

Rose, who lives in the area, says the sooner he gets turned in the better.

"I hope they catch him and get him off the street," she said.