Governor Cuomo: President Trump ‘does not respect women’

NEW YORK, N.Y. — At the kickoff of the Women’s March on New York City on Saturday, Governor Andrew Cuomo gave a speech slamming President Trump.

“…You have a President of the United States who simply does not respect women,” Cuomo said. “It’s that simple. Before policy and before issues, it’s a simple issue of respect and perception of the relationship. And to this President, women are all about a Miss America contest. That’s what it’s all about.”

The governor also went after Congress, accusing conservative legislators of rolling back progress for women’s rights.

“Roe v. Wade – rolled back. Contraceptive care – rolled back. Equal pay rights – rolled back. Anti-discrimination laws – rolled back. Sexual harassment on campus policies – rolled back,” he said.

“We are standing on a spot, we have a moment in history and it is a highly energized moment. And we have a line back and we have a line forward,” Cuomo said. “New York is setting the line forward. Why? Because that’s what New York does.”