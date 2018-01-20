Gov. Cuomo plans to keep Statue of Liberty open during government shutdown

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Governor Cuomo has volunteered to use state funds to keep the Statue of Liberty open during the federal government shutdown.

The Statue of Liberty is located on Liberty Island within the territorial jurisdiction of New York, but is federal property administered by the National Park Service. When the Senate failed to approve legislation to keep the government from shutting down before midnight Saturday, the National Park Service announced that the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island would close immediately until further notice.

I’m volunteering that the state will pay to keep the Statue of Liberty open because it is the symbol of our nation,” Cuomo said.

The governor assured that keeping the site open will not be an extravagant cost for the state because it is a popular tourist destination.

“[Tourists] come here, they want to see the Statue of Liberty, many of them are here already and that was part of their trip. So the cost is justified just from a tourism point of view,” he said.

Cuomo said his office plans to talk to the federal government about the Statue of Liberty “as soon as someone answers the phone.”