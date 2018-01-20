Duo sought in gunpoint robbery in Brooklyn delis: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — Police are looking for the two men involved in robberies at Brooklyn delis, getting away with almost $3,000 earlier this month.

The duo struck twice in one day on Jan. 11 within minutes of each other. According to police, two men entered a deli at 9081 Avenue L around 9:40 p.m. and approached the male employee, 31, and demanded contents of the register. They got away with $1,000.

Nearly 20 minutes later, the two men entered a deli at 85-02 Pitkin Avenue and approached the male employee, 21, and pulled out a firearm, demanding money and the employees cell phone, police said.

The suspected robbers got away with about $1,900.

They are described to be in their 20s, about 5 feet 11 inches and between 130 to 150 pounds. They were last seen wearing all black.