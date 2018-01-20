Dueling congestion pricing protests planned for Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — A proposed congestion pricing plan that would make it more expensive to drive in the busiest parts of Manhattan has divided New Yorkers, as one group plans to protest against the plan while another plans to rally in favor of it on Sunday.

Some Queens lawmakers plan protest the plan recommended by Fix NYC, saying its another tax on the middle class. And many people who drive into Manhattan, like Dr. Jamie Bassel, do not think congestion pricing will cure anything.

"Every time we increase costs service doesn't improve," Bassel said.

Taxi and Uber drivers PIX11 spoke with do not like the idea of higher fares that will be passed on to their customers.

But there is one group that loves the idea of placing new tolls and raising tolls to get into NYC - a group of subway and bus riders who believe revenues from the price hikes will improve mass transit.

"Transit riders are desperate for a solution, when the subways break down its the working class that suffers" Rebbeca Bailin of the group Riders Alliance said.

Bailin says congestion pricing would only affect 4 percent of New Yorkers.

"These are the people who can afford to drive into New York City and pay for parking," she said.