4 injured after fire breaks out in Brooklyn home

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn — At least four people were injured following a house fire in Brooklyn Saturday morning, FDNY sources said.
According to FDNY, the received a call about 8:18 a.m. about a fire on the second floor of a home along Bay 49th Street in Gravesend.
At least one person is in serious condition, sources said.
The fire was placed under control around 8:31 a.m. National Grid is on scene assessing the fire.
40.586473 -73.986844